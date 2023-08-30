After failing to make it through Green Bay's final roster cuts, Melton (hamstring) landed on the team's practice squad Wednesday.

Melton spent training camp competing against a plethora of pass catchers for a depth receiving and special teams role with the Packers. While he ultimately came up short in favor of the likes of Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) and undrafted free agent Malik Heath, he will remain with the team on their practice unit and continue looking to make an impression. The 24-year-old spent most of his rookie season on Seattle's practice squad before landing in Green Bay in December.