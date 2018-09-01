Scarbrough was released by the Cowboys on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick struggled this preseason, taking 24 carries for 69 yards (2.9 average) and a touchdown. ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys will only have two running backs -- Ezekiel Elliott and Rod Smith -- on their initial 53-man roster. The team likely will try to find a third RB after other teams are finished making cuts. This isn't a great sign for Scarbrough's NFL prospects.