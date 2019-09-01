Scarbrough was waived by Seattle on Sunday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Scarbrough failed make a strong impression on the team in his preseason action, most notably his 3.0 yards per carry average in the finale Thursday. The former Alabama stud could find himself picked up on waivers before the day is over, but is likely more of a practice squad candidate.

