Bo Scarbrough: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Scarbrough will forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.
The Tuscaloosa native will head to the NFL after an interesting three-year career with the Tide. At first glance, Scarbrough is a hulking running back prospect at 6-foot-2, 236 pounds with a punishing running style to match. He did play in a loaded Alabama backfield, which partially explains why his numbers never quite reached that of the other elite running back prospects. That said, it's fair to wonder why he never truly seized control of the Alabama backfield when all signs pointed to him doing just that in 2017. He finished his junior year with 596 yards and eight touchdowns on 124 carries, which averages out to a fine but unspectacular 4.8 YPC. Scarbrough will almost certainly draw comparisons to another big-framed Alabama back, Derrick Henry, in the coming months, but he didn't exhibit Henry's level of speed, balance, or agility. Scarbrough will have much to prove at the combine in order to vault himself into the Day 2 discussion.
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...