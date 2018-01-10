Bo Scarbrough: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Scarbrough will forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.

The Tuscaloosa native will head to the NFL after an interesting three-year career with the Tide. At first glance, Scarbrough is a hulking running back prospect at 6-foot-2, 236 pounds with a punishing running style to match. He did play in a loaded Alabama backfield, which partially explains why his numbers never quite reached that of the other elite running back prospects. That said, it's fair to wonder why he never truly seized control of the Alabama backfield when all signs pointed to him doing just that in 2017. He finished his junior year with 596 yards and eight touchdowns on 124 carries, which averages out to a fine but unspectacular 4.8 YPC. Scarbrough will almost certainly draw comparisons to another big-framed Alabama back, Derrick Henry, in the coming months, but he didn't exhibit Henry's level of speed, balance, or agility. Scarbrough will have much to prove at the combine in order to vault himself into the Day 2 discussion.