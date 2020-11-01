The Lions waived Scarbrough on Saturday.
Scarbrough didn't suit up a game for the Lions, as he battled an undisclosed injury and was a healthy scratch last week against the Falcons. The Lions opted to bring in Jonathan Williams to add depth in the backfield behind D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, and Scarbrough was the odd man out. He carried 89 times for 377 yards (4.2 yards per carry) over six games with the Lions last season, so he should be able to find at least a practice squad role soon.