Scarbrough signed with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday.

The Lions have two running backs on IR -- Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Tra Carson (hamstring) -- so Scarbrough's being brought in to learn the system and possibly be activated in the near future. Since being selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Scarbrough hasn't played a game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories