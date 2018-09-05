Scarbrough was signed to the Cowboys practice squad Monday, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

The Alabama product's addition to the practice squad comes 48 hours after being waived by Dallas. Scarbrough was rather unimpressive during his preseason snaps which likely was a major factor in the team's decision to cut him during 53-man roster trims. A physically imposing back, Scarbrough has his work cut out for him if he hopes to regain admiration from the Dallas coaching staff.

