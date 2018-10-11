Scarbrough was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The former Alabama standout was released from the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, and quickly found a new team Thursday. Jacksonville previously signed Jamaal Charles on Tuesday to bolster its running back depth after Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Corey Grant (foot) were ruled out with injuries. Scarbrough could be another injury away from joining the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories