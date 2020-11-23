site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bo Scarbrough: Moves to injured list
RotoWire Staff
Scarbrough (hamstring) was placed on Seattle's practice squad injured list Monday, Logan Reardon of the team's official site reports.
Scarbrough sustained the injury during Thursday's win over the Cardinals and will be sidelined for the next few weeks. The move opens up a spot on the Seahawks' practice squad.
