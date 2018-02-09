Bobby Hart: Sent packing
Hart (ankle) was waived from the Giants' injured reserve Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hart reverted to injured reserve Monday after getting waived by New York during the postseason. He appeared in 11 games for the Giants in 2017 but was mostly a liability at right tackle.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...