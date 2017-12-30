Hart (ankle) was waived by the Giants on Saturday, Bob Glauber of Newsday reports.

New general manager Dave Gettleman has made a few quick moves since taking over, and letting Hart go was one of them. The 23-year-old started seven games for the team this season, but behind-the-scene issues appear to be the reason for his release. He will now look for a new opportunity.

