Massie conducted a workout with Jacksonville on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Massie was a starter with the Broncos last season, but Denver didn't re-sign him in free agency, and the veteran lineman has been looking for a team since. Jacksonville could be in need of offensive-line depth with both of its starting tackles injured Week 15. Jawaan Taylor hurt his hamstring but was able to return to the contest, while Cam Robinson tore the meniscus in his right knee and is out for the season.