The Dolphins cut McCain on Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain has been a starter, team captain and leader for the Dolphins, having significantly outperformed his fifth-round draft capital from back in 2015, but a plethora of safeties on the roster made his release inevitable. The move provides Miami with either $6.4 million or $5.7 million of cap savings, depending on whether it carries a post-June 1 designation. Rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland will likely replace McCain in the starting lineup.