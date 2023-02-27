The Commanders plan to release McCain on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Though Washington will be losing a starting defensive back in McCain, the team is set to save $4.42 million against the cap by letting him go. The 29-year-old posted a career-high 76 tackles across 17 games in 2022, so he should draw a decent amount of interest in free agency.
