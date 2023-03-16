The Lions did not extend Price (knee) a qualifying offer or tender, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Price entered the 2023 offseason as a restricted free agent following three seasons in a rotational and special-teams role over the past three seasons with Detroit. The 24-year-old cornerback logged four tackles before suffering a knee injury Week 5, which kept him sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Price will now be free to negotiate and sign anywhere this offseason.