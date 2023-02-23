The Rams and Wagner mutually agreed to part ways Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wagner's tenure in Los Angeles will now conclude after just one season in which he led the team with 140 tackles and set a new career high with six sacks. The 32-year-old also ranked as PFF's highest-graded linebacker this past campaign and was voted All-Pro for the ninth consecutive year, so he should draw plenty of interest in the free-agent market.
