Wilson was released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wilson had a tough outing Sunday as he caught one of three targets for 10 yards and returned six punts for 12 yards while also fumbling twice (losing one). Per Stroud, coach Bruce Arians was concerned by Wilson's lack of production on punt returns (2.8-yard average), which led to his release.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories