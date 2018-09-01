Bobo Wilson: Let go by Tampa Bay
Wilson was waived by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson caught an 18-yard touchdown on his lone target during the 2017 season, but failed to make the 53-man roster after battling throughout the preseason. He'll likely be signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad upon clearing waivers.
