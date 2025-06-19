The 2025 Fantasy Football season is almost here, but before that, we get to enjoy the fun of prime drafting season in July and August. We're still in June -- wrapping up OTAs and mandatory minicamps -- so now is the perfect time to make some bold predictions for the Fantasy season ahead. On a recent episode of Fantasy Football Today, that's exactly what Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, and Jamey Eisenberg did. They've got some fun ones up for debate on players who will outperform or underperform their current ADP (average draft position).

Let's dive right into it with a second-year quarterback who is projected to take over as the starting quarterback in a passing game that just revived the career of a former first-round bust. There might not be supporting cast and coaching combination better positioned to produce a Fantasy star than this one.

Bold Predictions for the 2025 Fantasy Football season

1. J.J. McCarthy finished inside the top-12 scoring at QB (currently QB24 in CBS ADP and QB17 in FantasyPros ADP)

Dave's first bold prediction is a spicy one. "We make a lot of correlations on QBs based on who they're throwing to, and why can't we do that in Minnesota? It's a great trio (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson)," Dave said. "And it's an improved offensive line. With the year off, I kind of feel like we lost sight of what McCarthy was in college. Accurate, a 72% completion rate, when he was under pressure, it was 63.4% -- better than any quarterback in last year's class. He was a rushing threat -- 237 yards on 61 carries, but with three rushing touchdowns in his final season. And then there's the coaching/scheme factor. This is Kevin O'Connell. Look at what he did with Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins -- in the last three seasons, a Vikings QB has had at least 23 Fantasy points (six points passing TDs scoring format) in 21-of-57 games and at minimum eight per year."

Dave makes a compelling case and added even more context on who he will be drafting McCarthy over in his Fantasy drafts on the show:

2. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter will be the No. 1 WR Fantasy duo this season. (currently WR8 and WR26 in CBS ADP and WR8 and WR27 in FantasyPros ADP)

Jamey's first bold prediction is another very, very bold one, considering some of the other WR combinations in the NFL. In this scenario, you'd imagine that Trevor Lawrence is also an incredible value at his current ADP in order to make this happen. "The biggest question I have is how much time will Hunter spend on defense?" Jamey said. "Dave talked about how great O'Connell will be for McCarthy, and I think it's Liam Coen coming over to Jacksonville that will have the same impact. Last season, you had a top WR duo from the Bucs under Coen. I think they can challenge to be the best WR duo. You've got two first-round WRs -- one taken first in his class and the other that was arguably the best in his class."

"Coen is a forward-thinking play caller," Dave added. "Lawrence has two WRs now that have the ability to rack up yards after the catch and take the pressure off him. Hunter adds a physical element, and they can throw him screens and slants (more layup throws for Lawrence). I would expect those two guys are going to run away with the target share -- like how Evans and Godwin did it."

The crux of this bold prediction is centered around a likely target funnel for these two players.

