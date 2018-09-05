Boston Scott: Cut loose by Saints
The Saints waived Scott on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
After Jonathan Williams was jettisoned during roster cuts, Scott was left as the sole running back behind Alvin Kamara as the Saints prepared for life without Mark Ingram (suspension) for the first four games of the season. On Sunday, though, the team inked Mike Gillislee to a deal and proceeded to list him as No. 2 on its initial depth chart. With the writing on the wall for little to no touches, Scott now has been subjected to waivers with the hope he won't be plucked by another organization. If the preceding comes to pass, he'll land on the Saints practice squad.
