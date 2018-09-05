Boston Scott: Cut loose
The Saints waived Scott on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
After Jonathan Williams was jettisoned during roster cuts, Scott was left as the sole running back behind Alvin Kamara as the Saints prepared to proceed without Mark Ingram (suspension) for the first four games of the season. On Sunday, however, the team inked Mike Gillislee to a deal, then listed him as the No. 2 back on its initial depth chart. With the writing on the wall for little to no touches, Scott has now been subjected to waivers with the hope he won't be plucked by another organization. If the preceding comes to pass, he'll land on the Saints' practice squad.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...