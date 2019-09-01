Scott went unclaimed on waivers and plans to sign with Philadelphia's practice squad, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Scott shined in the Eagles' second preseason game, rushing seven times for 43 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, the Eagles have good depth in their backfield and decided to waive him, but he'll at least stick around in Philadelphia.

