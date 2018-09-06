Scott has signed with the Saints' practice squad Thursday after being waived by the team, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

New Orleans' addition of Mike Gillislee made Scott an odd man out on the team's depth chart, and Scott avoided being picked up by another organization and joins the team's practice squad. At 5-foot-6, 203-pounds Scott could conceivably earn a role on special teams in the future, and even contribute as a returner.