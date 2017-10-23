Brad Kaaya: Dumped again by Detroit
The Lions waived Kaaya on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Kaaya's reunion with the Lions lasted less than a week, as team brass evidently needed his roster spot to create an opening for the previously-suspended Khyri Thornton. The rookie quarterback will be free to sign elsewhere if he clears waivers.
