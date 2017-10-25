Brad Kaaya: Signs with practice squad
Kaaya cleared waivers Tuesday and signed with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Kaaya was only on the practice squad for a brief stint, but was waived when Khyri Thornton returned from suspension. The rookie sixth-round pick likely won't be called up to an NFL squad unless there is significant injury.
