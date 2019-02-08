Kaaya (undisclosed) was waive by the Colts on Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

The 2017 sixth-round pick spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, while Jacoby Brissett served as the backup quarterback and Phillip Walker was on-and-off the practice squad. Kaaya had an impressive college career at the University of Miami, but he hasn't gained any traction in the NFL. He'll hope to find another opportunity to compete for a No. 3 QB job.

More News
Our Latest Stories