Kaaya was waived/injured by Indianapolis on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic Indiana reports.

Phillip Walker has cemented himself as the Colts' No. 3 option at quarterback halfway through the preseason, making Kaaya expendable. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and if the 22-year-old clears waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...