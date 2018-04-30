Brad Nortman: Let go by Jags
Nortman was released by the Jaguars on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Nortman is coming off a season where he posted a net average of 38.9 yards on his punts, which was 30th among qualified punters in the NFL. Following the drafting of Logan Cooke in this past weekend's draft, the Jaguars have now made it clear who they are looking at to lead the punting unit in 2018.
