Bozeman is expected to be released by the Panthers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bozeman originally joined Carolina ahead of the 2022 season, and he re-signed with the team on a three-year, $18 million in March of 2023. The 29-year-old's expected release date coincides with the beginning of the new league year Wednesday, which is also when free agents are eligible to sign with new teams. Bozeman started 28 of his 34 appearances for the Panthers, and he started 48 games in each of his previous three campaigns in Baltimore.