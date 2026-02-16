Bradley Chubb: Let go by Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins are releasing Chubb on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Chubb is among a number of key veterans being cut by Miami on Monday in an effort to balance the team's salary cap. The veteran pass rusher, who will turn 30 in June, has been steady over the last two seasons, having totaled 19.5 sacks in that span while only missing one regular-season game. He should have little difficulty finding a starting role elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Wraps 2025 season with 8.5 sacks•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Still on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Ready to play in Madrid•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable due to foot•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Good to go vs. Bills•