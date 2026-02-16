The Dolphins are releasing Chubb on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Chubb is among a number of key veterans being cut by Miami on Monday in an effort to balance the team's salary cap. The veteran pass rusher, who will turn 30 in June, has been steady over the last two seasons, having totaled 19.5 sacks in that span while only missing one regular-season game. He should have little difficulty finding a starting role elsewhere in the league.