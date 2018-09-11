The Lions waived Marquez on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Marquez suited up for Monday's season opener against the Jets and played 15 total snaps, including seven on offense. He didn't record a catch. The Lions brought in reserve lineman Jamil Demby to fill Marquez' void on the roster.

