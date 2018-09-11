Bradley Marquez: Lands on waiver wire
The Lions waived Marquez on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Marquez suited up for Monday's season opener against the Jets and played 15 total snaps, including seven on offense. He didn't record a catch. The Lions brought in reserve lineman Jamil Demby to fill Marquez' void on the roster.
More News
-
Lions' Bradley Marquez: Makes team•
-
Lions' Bradley Marquez: Plays in second preseason game•
-
Lions' Bradley Marquez: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Lions' Bradley Marquez: No offensive action in third season•
-
Lions' Bradley Marquez: Promoted to Detroit's roster•
-
Bradley Marquez: Waived from injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...