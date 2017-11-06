Bradley Marquez: Waived from injured reserve
Marquez (knee) was waived from injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Marquez ended the 2016 campaign on IR with an undisclosed knee injury and was again placed on IR this summer since he, presumably, wasn't able to recover in time for training camp. Fortunately, he's now 100-percent healthy and, if he clears waivers, will be eligible to sign with any team other than the Rams during the rest of the season.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...