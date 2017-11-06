Marquez (knee) was waived from injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Marquez ended the 2016 campaign on IR with an undisclosed knee injury and was again placed on IR this summer since he, presumably, wasn't able to recover in time for training camp. Fortunately, he's now 100-percent healthy and, if he clears waivers, will be eligible to sign with any team other than the Rams during the rest of the season.