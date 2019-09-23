Sowell was waived by the Bears on Monday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sowell played 12 snaps on offense during Chicago's first two games, but he ultimately didn't manage to stick to the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old veteran will look to catch on as a depth piece elsewhere in the league.

