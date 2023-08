The Eagles waived Russell on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Russell joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May and was competing for a depth tight end role with the club. This was always his likely destination, as he was buried on the team's depth chart, but lasting all the way to final cuts indicates he made a good impression. He will now either get an offer to land on Philly's practice squad or else look for a new opportunity.