Brady Sheldon: Waived by Bengals
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sheldon was waived by the Bengals on Thursday, Tyler Dragon of Cincinnati.com reports.
With roster cuts looming this weekend, the Bengals waived three players Thursday. Sheldon joined the team last November but only played in one contest.
