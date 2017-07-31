Branden Albert: Announces retirement
Albert announced Monday that he would retire from the NFL, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Albert's decision to hang up his cleats comes as a major surprise, as the 32-year-old was just acquired from the Dolphins in the offseason and expected to serve as the Jaguars' starting left tackle. The sudden departure of the two-time Pro Bowler, who was on the field for the Jaguars' initial days of training camp, will force Jacksonville to look elsewhere to protect quarterback Blake Bortles' blind side. Rookie second-rounder Cam Robinson seems the most likely candidate to fill Albert's spot, but his promotion to that role would come far earlier than was expected when he was drafted.
