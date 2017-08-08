Albert has informed the Jaguars that he's interested in returning to the team, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Albert abruptly announced his retirement from football less than two weeks ago, but it appears that may have been a rash decision, and one that he seemingly regrets. While the process of moving Albert back to the active roster may be a complicated one, the Jaguars placed him on the "reserve/retired" list Tuesday after Albert was previously listed on the "left team" list. In the event that Albert ultimately rejoins the team, he'll compete with rookie Cam Robinson for snaps at either tackle or guard.