Branden Albert: Released by Jaguars
Albert has officially been released by the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
After abruptly announcing his retirement from football nearly two weeks ago, Albert recently had a change of heart. However, the Jaguars already had placed him on the "reserve/retired" list, which would have made a move back to the active roster somewhat complicated. Thus, they have opted to simply release the veteran.
