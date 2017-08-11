Play

Albert has officially been released by the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

After abruptly announcing his retirement from football nearly two weeks ago, Albert recently had a change of heart. However, the Jaguars already had placed him on the "reserve/retired" list, which would have made a move back to the active roster somewhat complicated. Thus, they have opted to simply release the veteran.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories