Jackson was cut by the Seahawks on Sunday, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Jackson was given a tender as a restricted free agent this season, signalling his likely stay with the Seahawks. The 27-year-old served in a rotational role for most of 2019, recording 20 total tackles and two sacks in 15 games. He will likely have a good chance to find a role elsewhere around the league.