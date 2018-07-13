Branden Oliver: Could be in play for Bills

Oliver may set up a workout with the Bills, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Currently an unrestricted free agent, the University of Buffalo product spent the past four years with the Chargers after earning a roster spot as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He made seven starts his first season and piled up 853 scrimmage yards in 14 games, but he's spent most of the past three year either rehabbing from injuries or buried on the depth chart. Oliver did finish last season healthy, serving as the Chargers' No. 2 back while Austin Ekeler missed Weeks 16 and 17 with a hand injury. The 27-year-old will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster if he ends up signing with the Bills.

