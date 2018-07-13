Branden Oliver: Could be in play for Bills
Oliver may set up a workout with the Bills, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Currently an unrestricted free agent, the University of Buffalo product spent the past four years with the Chargers after earning a roster spot as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He made seven starts his first season and piled up 853 scrimmage yards in 14 games, but he's spent most of the past three year either rehabbing from injuries or buried on the depth chart. Oliver did finish last season healthy, serving as the Chargers' No. 2 back while Austin Ekeler missed Weeks 16 and 17 with a hand injury. The 27-year-old will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster if he ends up signing with the Bills.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Finishes season under 100 yards rushing•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Sticking in backup role Sunday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could fill lead role in Week 17•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Carries ball eight times in win•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could take on backup role•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Should return as No. 3 RB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...