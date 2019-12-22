Play

Bryant was waived by the Browns on Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bryant was promoted from the Browns' practice squad in late November and had three tackles over four games. The 26-year-old will be a candidate to rejoin the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends