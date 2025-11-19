Brandin Cooks: Agrees to part ways with Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooks and New Orleans have mutually agreed to part ways Wednesday,Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Cooks has spent the majority of the 2025 campaign operating as the No. 3 wide receiver for the Saints, and though he seemed a likely candidate to be moved ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, the team instead opted to part ways with Rashid Shaheed. Now a free agent, the 32-year-old wideout figures to search for an opportunity to compete elsewhere in the league, likely targeting teams that are in better position to earn a playoff berth. Across 10 regular-season games, Cooks has hauled in 19 of 25 targets for 165 scoreless receiving yards.
More News
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Catches two passes Week 9•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Grabs three passes Week 8•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Sees one target again Week 7•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Logs one target again•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Sees one target Sunday•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Logs three catches again Sunday•