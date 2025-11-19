default-cbs-image
Cooks and New Orleans have mutually agreed to part ways Wednesday,Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Cooks has spent the majority of the 2025 campaign operating as the No. 3 wide receiver for the Saints, and though he seemed a likely candidate to be moved ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, the team instead opted to part ways with Rashid Shaheed. Now a free agent, the 32-year-old wideout figures to search for an opportunity to compete elsewhere in the league, likely targeting teams that are in better position to earn a playoff berth. Across 10 regular-season games, Cooks has hauled in 19 of 25 targets for 165 scoreless receiving yards.

