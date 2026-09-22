Cooks agreed Tuesday to sign with the 49ers' practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

San Francisco marks the eighth career stop for Cooks, who has racked up 9,811 receiving yards and 62 total touchdowns since entering the NFL as a first-round pick of the Saints in 2014. The 32-year-old Cooks will provide the 49ers with some much-needed experienced depth to a receiver corps that has been ravaged by injuries just two weeks into the season. Because he had been unsigned throughout training camp and the preseason, Cooks could need time to regain conditioning and may not be ready to suit up for the 49ers during their Week 3 game against the Cardinals. Expect Cooks to be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the 49ers' 53-man roster once he's up to full speed.