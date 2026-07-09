Brandin Cooks: Hopes to sign before training camp

Cooks said in a recent interview with Tim Graham of The Athletic that he hopes to sign with a team within the next few weeks and mentioned a return to Buffalo as his preferred landing spot. "Obviously, Buffalo is the place I'd love to be," Cooks said. "I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We'll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp."

With 9,811 career receiving yards over 12 NFL seasons, the 32-year-old Cooks is one of the more experienced wideouts left on the open market as the start of training camp approaches. At this stage of his career, Cooks profiles as more of a rotational player than an every-down receiver, but he's reportedly drawn contract offers from plenty of contending clubs as a depth option. That list of teams is believed to include the Bills, who previously signed Cooks last November after the Saints cut him loose. After producing a 5-114-0 line on 11 targets in five games with the Bills to close out the regular season, Cooks' most notable moment in a Buffalo uniform came in the divisional round of the playoffs, when he had a Josh Allen deep ball wrestled away from him for a game-shifting interception in overtime of a 33-30 loss to the Broncos. Despite the sour end to the past season, Cooks is hopeful to run it back with Buffalo as he pursues his first Super Bowl ring.