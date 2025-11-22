The Saints waived Cooks (personal) on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two sides mutually agreed to part ways earlier this week, and Saturday's transaction makes that official. The veteran wideout will hit the waiver wire, and he could garner interest from teams looking to add another pass-catching option for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Through 10 regular-season games with New Orleans, Cooks caught 19 passes (on 25 targets) for 165 yards.