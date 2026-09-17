Cooks had a workout with the Ravens on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Baltimore is looking for reinforcements at wide receiver, as rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, while top wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) is also banged up. Cooks, who will turn 33 years old in eight days, is trying to prove he still has some gas left in the tank. The six-time 1,000-yard receiver hasn't reached 700 yards in a regular season since 2021, and Cooks had just 279 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season with the Saints and Bills before being the intended receiver on Josh Allen's overtime interception in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Broncos.