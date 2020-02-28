Play

Brandon Aiyuk: Clocks in with a 4.5

Aiyuk (undisclosed) ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine.

The Arizona State product turned in a solid time in the 40 after failing his physical at the Senior Bowl in January. The rest of his testing has yet to be completed, but Aiyuk is off to a good start in Indianapolis.

