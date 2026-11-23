The 49ers waived Aiyuk on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

San Francisco officially has parted ways with Aiyuk, whose two-week roster exemption expired Monday after he filed his paperwork for reinstatement. Given that Aiyuk has approximately $58 million in non-guaranteed money remaining on his contract and hasn't even practiced in a professional setting since sustaining a multi-ligament right knee tear in October 2024, he'll almost certainly go unclaimed off waivers and become a free agent. Aiyuk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently said that the 28-year-old is considered fully healthy, and he's expected to work out for interested teams once he clears waivers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that landing with the Commanders as a member of their practice squad is viewed as "the most likely option" for Aiyuk.