Brandon Aiyuk: Fails physical, out for Senior Bowl

Aiyuk will not participate in the Senior Bowl after not passing his physical, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

The reason behind Aiyuk's failed physical has yet to be disclosed, but more information figures to be made available in the coming days. It's a disappointing turn of events for Aiyuk, who came into the week as a potential riser up draft boards. Aiyuk averaged 11.6 yards per target and 18.3 yards per reception at Arizona State in 2019, and the hope is that he'll be able to work out at the combine.