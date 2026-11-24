Aiyuk cleared waivers Tuesday and became a free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Aiyuk was cut by the 49ers on Monday when his two-week roster exemption expired, none of the league's other 31 teams were willing to cover the prorated salary of $472,500 he was due for the remainder of the season and the hefty non-guaranteed salaries he held for 2027 and 2028. Now that he's able to test the open market, Aiyuk is expected to draw interest from multiple teams. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington is viewed as a potential landing spot for Aiyuk, with the Commanders likely looking to add the 28-year-old wideout to their practice squad.